Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Given New $12.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $12.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM opened at $6.75 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.