Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,545,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,720 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FOX were worth $103,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in FOX by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in FOX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. KeyCorp began coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

