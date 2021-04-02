Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,049 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

