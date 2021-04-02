Front Row Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.23. 4,074,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $104.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.86. The firm has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

