Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases 544 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2,014.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $120.85. 12,606,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,533,813. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.35.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.