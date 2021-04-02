Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 54,788 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 437,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,155,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,835,000 after purchasing an additional 461,591 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32,476,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,633,426. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.