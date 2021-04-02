Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.4% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR remained flat at $$225.08 during trading on Friday. 1,699,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,371. The company has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day moving average is $226.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

