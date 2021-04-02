Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 715 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corning by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Corning by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,436,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,677,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,954.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

GLW traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 3,783,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,073. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $44.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.