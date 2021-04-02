FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FRP were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in FRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in FRP by 38.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.51 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.70. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 58.13% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

