FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, "FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. "

FSKR stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

