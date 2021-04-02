FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

FSKR stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.