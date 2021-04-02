Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.11

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.29. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 248,896 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 218,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

