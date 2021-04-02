FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

