Fulcrum Equity Management Has $240,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

UNP opened at $220.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $134.80 and a 1 year high of $223.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

