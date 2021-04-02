Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $326,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $961,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of EWC opened at $34.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.