Fulcrum Equity Management Trims Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 32.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 63.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $567,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.11 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,080 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

