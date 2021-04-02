Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.29

Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.29 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 33.30 ($0.44). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 252,628 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.67.

In other Fulcrum Utility Services news, insider Jonathan Turner purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,053.04). Also, insider Jennifer Babington purchased 24,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984 ($13,044.16). Insiders purchased 599,960 shares of company stock worth $21,298,400 over the last 90 days.

About Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM)

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

