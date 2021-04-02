Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $143.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.29. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Several research firms recently commented on FURY. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

