FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Increased by Analyst

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $18.13 EPS.

AVIR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

AVIR stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $94.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $352,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

