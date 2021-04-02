FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.55) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.99).

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

CRNX opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.