FY2021 EPS Estimates for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Raised by DA Davidson

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.60.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FSBW. Raymond James raised their price objective on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. The company has a market cap of $286.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $73.62.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

