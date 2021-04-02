FY2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Raised by DA Davidson

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million.

HMST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

HMST opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $940.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

