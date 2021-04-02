FY2021 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Regency Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REG. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 213.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

