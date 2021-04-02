FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

GWB opened at $30.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,020,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after purchasing an additional 115,010 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,929,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.