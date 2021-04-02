FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Immunocore in a report issued on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.68) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.69). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunocore’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.38) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.09.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

