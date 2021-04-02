FY2022 EPS Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Raised by Analyst

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25.

MSBI has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.40 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 136,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,751 shares of company stock worth $569,431. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

