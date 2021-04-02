G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $995.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $309,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,502,608. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

