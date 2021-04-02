Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.62

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.62 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 35.10 ($0.46). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 32,717 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.

Get Gama Aviation alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Mount acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £1,900 ($2,482.36).

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.