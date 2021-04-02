GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Short Interest Down 29.8% in March

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,800 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 736,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE GCP traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $24.71. 135,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at $275,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

