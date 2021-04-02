Genaro Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.92 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 39.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $16.78 million and $14.92 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 59.2% higher against the dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,456.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.15 or 0.00649029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00069483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028019 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a token. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 tokens. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.