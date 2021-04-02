Gene C. Wulf Sells 15,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,861,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AOS opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

