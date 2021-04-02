Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $1.96. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 380,894 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genius Brands International by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Genius Brands International by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 57,537 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Brands International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

