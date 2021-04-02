Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the February 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 427.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 403,900 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $44.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

