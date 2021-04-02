Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.04.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,144,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

