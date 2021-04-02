Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.04.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

