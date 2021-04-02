Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of Cedar Fair worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

