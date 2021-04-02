Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLAB. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $147.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 493.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.68 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.27.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

