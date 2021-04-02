Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.32 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fortive by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fortive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,006,000 after buying an additional 1,147,692 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

