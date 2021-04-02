Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 21,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 270,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,818,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,591,000 after purchasing an additional 637,754 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 768,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 314,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $68.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

