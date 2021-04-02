Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 20,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $857,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,893,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,700,896.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $1,158,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $777,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $626,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.63 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

