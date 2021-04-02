Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. 180,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $532.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

