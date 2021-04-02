Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 241.7%.

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,653.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

