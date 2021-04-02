Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FINX. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,578,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,414 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 75,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 38,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 38,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FINX stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.