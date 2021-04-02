Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,263,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QYLD stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

