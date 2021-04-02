goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Update

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,284.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHMEF shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

EHMEF remained flat at $$94.62 during trading hours on Friday. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603. goeasy has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

