GoldenPyrex (GPYX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,209.00

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $869,317.04 and $5,209.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00065769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00282121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00092001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.19 or 0.00738340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010002 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com.

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars.

