Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Graco by 28.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 2,355.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Graco by 344.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 278,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Graco by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of GGG opened at $72.90 on Friday. Graco has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

