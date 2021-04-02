GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of EAF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.51. 2,024,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,129. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 401.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,361 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $26,949,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $23,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

