Graham Blackwell Sells 10,000 Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Stock

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) insider Graham Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total value of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

Shares of TEG opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £155.49 million and a P/E ratio of -78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Ten Entertainment Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 118.15 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.81.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 45 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

