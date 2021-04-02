Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $35.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Granite Construction traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 2324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

