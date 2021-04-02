Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

GSBC stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $777.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $10,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $914,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

